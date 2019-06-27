It’s nearly time to celebrate the Fourth of July. But if you’re craving a cookout a little early, this Saturday’s Red Stick Farmers Market is the place to be. The downtown farmers market will start its summer celebration with “Star Spangled Saturday.”

The market will be stocking everything you need for an Independence Day celebration—including seasonal fruits like peaches, blueberries and watermelon, plus plenty of meat and veggies for the grill.

Visitors can enjoy live music from the John Gray jazz trio and the Danis Salssi Violin Studio throughout the morning.

This Saturday’s chef demonstration will move outside, as chef Celeste Gill and the BRQ Seafood and Barbeque Restaurante team smoke a pig donated by Amato’s Winery and Farm. Gill will share tips and tricks to help make your Fourth of July parties stand out.

Our Lady of the Lake Hospital will sponsor a special event to promote its Heath Esteem campaign, which is aimed at creating a positive mindset around your everyday routine, outlook and outside influences affecting health and the conditions you could be susceptible to in the future.

Under the Our Lady of the Lake tent, kids and adults can decorate “kindness rocks” and pick up a complimentary tote bag to store all those farmers market goodies. Our Lady of the Lake will also have a selfie booth to commemorate the celebration.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is held on Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.