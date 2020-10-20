Since we’re all still looking for fun things to try at home, 225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch thought it would be nice to revisit some of her favorite recipes from the cooking classes she used to teach. The classes were hands-on and packed with useful kitchen tips and original recipes that are quite easy to make—and still just as delicious.

Tracey loves making grillades in the fall and winter. It is an easy dish to prepare for a crowd, it’s budget friendly—and it’s a beautiful dish, too. We lightened this recipe up a bit by using chicken in place of veal or beef. It is perfect comfort food to serve on a chilly fall night but can make for a great holiday brunch, as well.

Read on for the recipe, which originally appeared in the October 2020 issue of 225.