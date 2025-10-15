Spatula Diaries: Upgrade mac-and-cheese with brisket, broccoli and more
Timeless, budget-friendly and belly-warming, mac-and-cheese is a Southern classic that’s perfect for fall. There are countless versions of this beloved dish, but the principles never waver. Cooked pasta is bathed in a cheesy cream sauce and then baked.
You might vary the pasta, opting for reliable elbow, trendier rotini or penne or that soul food mac-and-cheese darling, vermicelli. Cheese deployment is up for grabs as well. Go with sharp cheddar, Gruyere, Gouda, fontina or a fun combination thereof.
The creativity need not stop there. Mac-and-cheese is a fantastic delivery device for complementary proteins and veggies, making your midweek mac-and-cheese a complete meal. Blend in cooked crawfish tails, blanched broccoli, pulled pork, smoked brisket or sausage, or cooked pumpkin. Top off your creation with breadcrumbs, crispy bacon or more cheese.
Here’s how to elevate this classic. Start with the master recipe.
Old-fashioned mac-and-cheese
Serves 12
16 oz. elbow macaroni
5 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons salt
Ground black pepper to taste
2 ½ teaspoons dry mustard
6 ½ cups milk
5 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, ½ cup reserved
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni until al dente. Drain. While pasta is cooking, melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt, pepper and dry mustard and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly whisk in milk until combined. Add 4 ½ cups of cheese and stir until melted. Add cooked macaroni and combine well. Pour into a 9 x 13-inch casserole and top with remaining cheese. Bake for 25 minutes or until brown and bubbly on top.
Smoked brisket mac-and-cheese
Great creative with different pasta shapes for this one. Rotini is a great choice. To the stovetop pasta and sauce mixture, add 4 cups chopped smoked brisket. Bake. Top with chopped chives.
Stovetop mac-and-cheese with fresh broccoli
For a weeknight winner, use a combination of cheeses in the sauce, then add fresh, steamed broccoli florets. No need to bake. Serve straight from the saucepan.
Pumpkin mac-and cheese
Add 2 cups canned pumpkin, cooked sweet potato or cooked butternut squash for a hint of sweetness and an extra boost of vitamins. Top with breadcrumbs before baking.
