Skip delivery and prepare this fast-food-inspired post-game snack instead

Football is back, and LSU fans are excited for the highly anticipated 2026 season. Folks all across Louisiana are gearing up for the spirited revelry that comes with LSU football games and the equally popular attraction before the game, tailgating. I have written countless recipes on this subject, and though I am by no means a tailgating expert, I absolutely appreciate and respect the amount of thought, planning and effort that goes into a well-executed tailgate.

While brainstorming for this article, I thought about all of the delicious dishes that are created season after season, and it dawned on me that tailgating food gets more involved and elaborate every year. For decades, LSU tailgates have been known to serve gumbo brimming with rich roux-based broth filled with spicy sausages and chicken, or vats of jambalaya. However, nowadays, in addition to these traditional Louisiana dishes, tailgaters like to snack on dishes like boudin eggrolls, jalapeño cream cheese stuffed duck breast poppers, and crawfish nachos. I must say… LSU fans have tailgating down to a science.

Thinking about this made me realize: What could I possibly add to this time-honored tradition that hasn’t already been done?

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Then it hit me: What I know even better than tailgating is how to manage hungry football fans after the game. I have over 30 years of experience in this area, with my family arriving home after the game exhausted from the day and suffering from post-game, late-night munchies. The last place anyone wants to be in this situation is in a long line at a drive-thru or waiting over an hour for DoorDash or the pizza guy.

To solve this problem, I make sure to have something on hand that can be quickly heated up to feed my weary football fans. The dish I like to serve to satisfy the late-night munchies is an easy homemade recipe that’s a riff on a Taco Bell Crunchwrap. I use lean ground beef or turkey simmered in taco seasoning and layer on a baking sheet along with tortillas, queso and tostada shells. Once it is all folded together, it bakes in the oven to a crisp and golden brown. I cut the crunch wrap into slices and serve it with shredded lettuce, guacamole and taco sauce.

This crunch wrap is the ultimate late-night snack food but can also be a delicious addition to any football tailgate or viewing party. This easy and tasty dish will make you the MVP of your kitchen. Geaux Tigers!

After-the-Game-Munchies Crunch Wrap

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Yield: 6 servings

2 Tbsp. avocado oil or olive oil

¼ cup chopped onion

1 clove mince garlic

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1 lb. lean ground beef or turkey

1 packet taco seasoning

¼ cup water

1 Tbsp. chipotle paste

9 large flour tortillas

1 (15-oz.) jar white queso dip

6 tostada shells

1 cup light sour cream

1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes

½ cup chopped pickled jalapeños

½ chopped green onions

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp. melted butter

Shredded lettuce, guacamole and taco sauce for serving

Heat avocado or olive oil in a large nonstick skillet, and sauté onion and garlic for 2 minutes. Add ground meat and continue sautéing until meat is no longer pink and is cooked through. Drain meat and return it to skillet. Add packet of taco seasoning, along with ¼ cup water and chipotle paste, and continue cooking for another 5 minutes. Turn off heat and allow meat to cool slightly.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with nonstick foil. Place 6 flour tortillas along the sides of baking sheet, allowing half of each tortilla to fall over edge of baking sheet. Place 2 more tortillas down the middle to cover bottom of the baking sheet. Pour jar of white queso over flour tortilla layer and spread it out evenly. Next, spoon taco meat evenly over queso.

Divide sour cream between 6 tostada shells and spread it evenly over the shells. Top taco meat with tostada shells, making sure the sour cream side is facing down and touching meat to create the next layer. Finish the layers with chopped tomatoes followed by chopped jalapeños and chopped green onions, and top everything with grated cheddar cheese.

Lay the last tortilla in the middle of cheese layer, then carefully fold edges of tortillas toward the middle to cover the wrap up completely. Brush top of wrap with melted butter, and place another baking sheet on top of crunch wrap to press it down and keep it sealed as it bakes.

Bake crunch wrap for 25 minutes, then remove baking sheet from top. Continue baking for another 5 to 7 minutes or until crunch wrap is crisp and golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before cutting into slices. Serve with shredded lettuce, guacamole and your favorite taco sauce.

This article was originally published in the August 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.