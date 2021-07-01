Classic Cherry Pie

Fruit pies have been in this country since early settlers came to America, so it is no wonder that diners have always had pies as a popular menu item. And one of our favorite all-American pie flavors is cherry. Its popularity may be tied to the George Washington-cherry tree legend or even more likely that the height of the cherry harvest is mid summer, making cherry pies a popular, fresh dessert for July 4. We have updated this American icon by using store-bought pie dough and frozen pitted cherries to make assembly a whole lot easier.
Servings: Yields 1 8-inch pie
1 package refrigerated
pie dough
2 12-ounce bags frozen unsweetened cherries
¾ cups sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon butter
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Roll out one of the sheets of pie dough and place it into an 8-inch pie plate.
Place the cherries into a strainer and rinse under cold water to thaw. Allow the cherries to drain.
Use a fork to prick the pie dough all over the bottom and sides to make sure it does not bubble up while you pre-bake it. Put the pie dough in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until it is just beginning to bake, and then remove it from the oven.
While the pie dough pre-bakes, place the cherries into a large pot. Add the sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice, and place the pot over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
Reduce the heat and cook until the cherries begin to become soft, and the sauce coats the back of a spoon.
Turn off the heat. Add in the butter and stir to incorporate. Allow the mixture to cool slightly.
While the cherry mixture is cooling, unroll the second sheet of pie dough. Cut the dough into 1-inch-wide strips. Pour the cooled cherry filling into the pre-baked pie shell and then lay half of the strips over the top of the pie vertically, leaving a little space between each strip.
Lay the rest of the strips horizontally across the top of the pie to create a lattice pattern. Crimp the edges of the pie with your fingers or a fork to seal the sides, and place the pie on a baking sheet.
Place the pie back in the 350-degree oven. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbling. Remove the pie from the oven. Allow it to set for about 30 minutes before serving.
This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.