Classic Cherry Pie

Fruit pies have been in this country since early settlers came to America, so it is no wonder that diners have always had pies as a popular menu item. And one of our favorite all-American pie flavors is cherry. Its popularity may be tied to the George Washington-cherry tree legend or even more likely that the height of the cherry harvest is mid summer, making cherry pies a popular, fresh dessert for July 4. We have updated this American icon by using store-bought pie dough and frozen pitted cherries to make assembly a whole lot easier.

Servings: Yields 1 8-inch pie

1 package refrigerated

pie dough