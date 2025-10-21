A fall pasta recipe that’s full of seasonal flavors

There is nothing more satisfying than a creamy bowl of pasta to warm you up on a crisp autumn night. My go-to recipe for this type of dish is my carbonara pasta tossed with fall veggies. I pair a smoky, salty tasso ham with spicy jalapeños, which are balanced by sweet, crunchy corn and tender butternut squash. It’s a delightful blend of flavors and textures. Once the sautéed vegetables and tasso are tossed into the cooked pasta, everything is topped with a rich velvety sauce. My easy carbonara sauce is made from egg yolks, a splash of half-and-half, fresh Parmesan cheese and a bit of the leftover pasta water, which helps it thicken and binds the dish together. This is a hearty, Roman-inspired Italian dish that can be prepared in under an hour. Make it on a busy weeknight or for your next fall supper club, homegate or Halloween gathering. It’s sure to impress.

Carbonara pasta with fall vegetables

Serves six

Kosher salt to taste

6 cups dried pasta (rotini, penne, rigatoni, orecchiette)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup diced tasso ham

2 cloves minced garlic

1 cup chopped butternut squash

1 cup sliced fresh jalapeño

1 cup sliced red and yellow bell peppers

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup fresh or frozen corn

2 egg yolks

1 cup fresh-grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/3 cup half-and-half

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and the dried pasta. Bring the pot back to a boil, stirring the pasta occasionally for 7 to 10 minutes or according to the package directions for cooking the pasta al dente.

2. While the pasta is cooking, place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Heat the olive oil until it starts to glisten, then add the tasso.

3. Sauté the tasso for 3 to 4 minutes or until it begins to brown. Add the garlic and sauté for 10 to 15 seconds or until it becomes fragrant. Next, add the butternut squash and continue sautéing for an additional 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Toss in the fresh jalapeño and bell peppers and continue sautéing for another minute. Reduce the heat to low and pour in the wine. Scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the skillet and turn the heat up to medium. Next, add the corn into the skillet and toss until everything is well incorporated.

5. Carefully strain off 3 cups of the pasta water into a large measuring cup. Pour 1½ cups of the reserved pasta water into the skillet and let the mixture simmer for 4 to 5 minutes or until the butternut squash is tender.

6. Once the pasta is al dente, drain the pasta well and toss it with a bit of olive oil to prevent it from sticking together. Set it aside.

7. While the tasso and butternut squash are simmering, place the egg yolks into a mixing bowl and whisk in the half-and-half, Parmesan cheese and black pepper.

8. Once the butternut squash is tender, add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss to coat.

9. To finish this dish, turn the heat to low and quickly stir in the egg yolk mixture. Continue stirring and pour in an additional ½ cup of the reserved pasta water over the pasta, stirring quickly to prevent the egg yolks from scrambling. Continue stirring for about 1 minute until the sauce has thickened and become creamy, adding in the remaining pasta water as needed. Taste to adjust the seasonings, adding a bit more salt and pepper if needed. Serve with extra fresh-grated Parmesan cheese.