The holidays are synonymous with entertaining. And though 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch often talks about hosting a gathering in her monthly Dining In feature, holiday entertaining is really more about sharing time with friends.

An elegant cocktail party is a great way to celebrate the season. However, these types of events do seem to take the most amount of planning and prep work, because the menus favor time-consuming dishes and fancy hors d’oeuvres. That’s why Tracey decided this month to create an elegant menu that’s also hassle-free.

All of these recipes can be made ahead of time, leaving you plenty of time to relax and enjoy your own party. But the results will be so impressive, your guests won’t know you cheated!

Read on for all the recipes, including Crabmeat Ravigote on Endive, Camembert Cheesecake with Roasted Garlic Jam and Bacon, and a delicious Mock Turtle Soup.