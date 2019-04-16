With Easter just a few days away, we decided to look back in the 225 archives for some holiday inspiration. Fortunately, recipe writer Tracey Koch always delivers, as she did in our April 2015 issue with an entire menu of dishes ready for the Easter table. That included a Spinach and Strawberry Salad with Honey and Mint Vinaigrette, a Mushroom Quinoa Risotto, and a classy dessert of Profiteroles with Ice Cream.

But the showstopper is an Herb and Garlic Grilled Rack of Lamb served with Balsamic-glazed Grape Tomatoes. The whole dish can serve six, making it perfect for a small Easter gathering.

Read on for all the recipes from the “Dining In” feature in the April 2015 issue.