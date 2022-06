It isn’t July Fourth without firing up the grill, and what could be more American than grilling the perfect burger?

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch has paired her version of this all-American classic with a recipe for homemade onions rings and a fresh summer fruit pizza that is easy to make, beautiful to behold, and always a festive and delicious way to enjoy Independence Day!

Read on to learn how to make the full Fourth of July feast at home.