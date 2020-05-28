March 19: Days after Mansurs’ dining room shutdown, chef Chris Motto was the only one in the kitchen. He said he planned to keep cooking for the community unless someone forced him to go home. Photo by Collin Richie

Restaurant dining rooms were eerily empty in March and April. For weeks, they were roped off. Chairs were stacked on tables, lights were dimmed, and liquor bottles collected dust.

But back of the house, kitchens still glowed. Small crews kept cooking, kept serving.

In the beginning, the decision to stay open for takeout and delivery seemed to be about restaurant owners keeping their businesses alive.

But as Louisiana’s stay-at-home order dragged on and COVID-19 cases climbed, that decision grew into something more. Restaurants made meals for health care workers and those in need. Competitors became collaborators, fighting not just to keep their own eateries afloat, but to keep their neighbors open, too. Chefs who flexed their creativity with plating found ways to make food in styrofoam boxes interesting. Cooks and servers hopped on bikes, going beyond their job descriptions to deliver meals. And they all risked their own health to give the rest of us the tiniest sense of comfort in one of the strangest, darkest times we can remember.

The culinary industry has never made us prouder than it has over the past few weeks. Restaurants spread love when we needed it most. Now, as they face reopening in such uncertain economic times, let’s all do our part to show them that love back.

Read on for our May 2020 cover story, all about how Baton Rouge area restaurants worked hard to survive these last few months. And check out the entire issue online here.