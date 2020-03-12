Raising Cane’s has launched a new restaurant partner program incorporating wellness and developmental support for its managing partners, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.

The program comes after the Baton Rouge-based chicken fingers concept reached $1.5 billion in annual systemwide sales and nearly 500 restaurants. Employees who work as general managers at Cane’s restaurants are eligible for the program based on their performance.

“I think this is the right time for a compensation program that’s really going to attract and retain the best of the best in the industry to continue to fuel this growth that we’ve had,” says Todd Graves, founder, owner and co-CEO.

Raising Cane’s new program covers four key areas for employees: education, development and training, support from experts, health and financial planning support, and compensation incentives.

The platform builds on the original managing partner program that Graves launched in 2009, according to AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s co-CEO and chief operating officer.

Another key component of the program includes a guaranteed base salary and bonus of at least $100,000 a year as well as incentives for driving sales and profits. In addition, the company has put in place a profit-sharing program for restaurant partners. Each restaurant partner also gets access to a personal financial adviser to build net worth.

The company has 78 partners coming out of the legacy program and 45 new candidates will likely join the program this year, Kumaran says. He says he expects about 130 participants in the Restaurant Partner program this year.

