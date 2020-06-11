It’s getting hot out there, we’re sweaty, and it seems like every day all we ever want is a refreshing, fruity dessert. Fortunately, we’ve got a lot of those in the 225 recipe archives. (Did you know you could browse 225‘s archives of original recipes? Give it a try sometime!)

A quick search led us to a simple and healthy-ish Bourbon Peach Sorbet that food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson found—just eliminate the bourbon if you want.

Her favorite application for fresh peaches is peach ice cream when she’s dealing with an abundance of the sweet and tangy summer stone fruit. But when there aren’t that many on hand, she settles for peach sorbet, which requires fewer peaches and can be made with minimal effort.

There are three different ways to tackle fruit sorbets. You can freeze them in an ice cream maker. You can manipulate their texture into creamy submission through intervals of freezing and stirring. Or, you can forego perfect texture and toss sorbet in the freezer overnight, letting it soften before serving.

Whichever way you choose, now’s the perfect time to make a peach sorbet. The temperatures are warm, and peaches are in season!

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a July 2017 edition of 225 Dine.