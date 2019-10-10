It’s that time of the year again, folks. Although the Louisiana weather may not agree, cafes are rolling out seasonal drinks just in time for the (so-called) cool front expected to come through this weekend. Every year the pumpkin spice trend seems to gain a little more popularity. This year, though, pumpkin spice drinks are in full force. Whether you prefer your drink hot, iced or frozen, here’s where to satisfy those pumpkin spice cravings this fall.

Light House Coffee (pictured above)

As if Light House Coffee’s interior wasn’t to-die-for already, there’s another reason to pop into the Lee Drive cafe this season. Instead of ordering your average PSL, crank it up a notch and try this salted caramel pumpkin latte. Customers can order it hot or iced.

Brew Ha Ha

Cake balls, lattes and drinks, oh my. Brew Ha Ha’s menu is a pumpkin spice lover’s dream. Order the coffee shop’s pumpkin spice latte hot, iced or even frozen. Add a side of pumpkin spice cake balls to feel extra festive.

CC’s Coffee House

Tomato, tomato. Whether it’s called a pumpkin spice latte or a pumpkin pie latte, they’re all one in the same, right? Customers can add pumpkin pie flavoring to hot drinks, iced drinks and Mochasippis.

Highland Coffees

Slide into Highland Coffees for soothing start to your fall morning. The hip cafe’s pumpkin spice latte is warm, spicy and topped with whipped cream. The additions of real cinnamon and nutmeg make it feel like a warm hug with every sip.

Java Mama

Parents: Let your pumpkin play while you enjoy a steaming cup of sweet pumpkin goodness. This cafe’s pumpkin spice latte is sweeter than average and tastes like a treat. It’s the perfect pick-me-up in between running errands and dropping off the kids at school.

Magpie Cafe

Get your pumpkin fix the organic way at this Perkins Road cafe. Order a homemade pumpkin spice latte made with natural ingredients hot or iced. Get a side of pumpkin whoopie pies for added sweetness.

PJ’s Coffee

This Louisiana coffee spot knows how to celebrate the fall. In addition to its pumpkin praline velvet ice drink, pumpkin swirl bread and bananas foster cold brew iced latte, PJ’s Coffee offers fall fans its signature pumpkin latte topped with whipped cream. Order it hot or iced.

Reve Coffee Lab

All pumpkin spice lattes are not created equally. Reve Coffee Lab’s Fall Spice Latte proves this. The smooth, naturally sweet housemade syrup is made with pumpkin purée, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and maple. Add Fall Spice syrup to your latte, cappuccino or other coffee beverage for a cup of holiday cheer.

Bumsteers

Watch out, team. Those PSLs will follow you even to the bar. A frozen spiked PSL is just what we need for those hotter fall days, especially if you’re spending them outdoors on the Bumsteers rooftop. The Becky Spice is a frozen mix of vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur and pumpkin spice puree.