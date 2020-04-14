225 Best Eats has always been known around town for its special offers at Baton Rouge restaurants. Now, we’re using the platform to give back to the community in a different way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is fighting hunger during the coronavirus outbreak. Our readers can donate to the Food Bank directly through the 225 Best Eats site, with $10 buying 30 meals. All funds raised through the promotion will go directly to the Food Bank to provide food assistance.

“Again 225 is stepping up to help us in a time of great need,“ says Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “They are bringing people together in a different way to make a difference in the greater Baton Rouge area.”

As of Tuesday morning, reader donations had raised $10,125—the equivalent of 30,375 meals.

“225 Best Eats has always supported local restaurants by partnering with them to bring customers through their doors,” says 225 Publisher Julio Melara. “One of our company’s core values is giving back, which is why we wanted to support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help raise money for meals for local families in need.”

Donations will be open here for one more full day, with the campaign running through Wednesday, April 15, at 11:59 p.m. on the 225 Best Eats site. For more information about the Food Bank, visit brfoodbank.org.