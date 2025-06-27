Presenting the reader-voted 20th Annual Best of 225 Awards issue, on stands now

Drumroll, please! The 2025 Best of 225 Awards are here. Cue the “congrats” and confetti.

Twenty awards editions later, restaurants and businesses have come and gone or changed names and owners. But many are still kickin’, with some of the original winners like Tony’s Seafood and The Chimes still seen as the gold standard.

Two decades from now, how will we remember life in 2025? Those memories will probably include some of the 71 shops, restaurants, bars, people and attractions voted as this year’s best by nearly 13,000 Capital Region residents. Some have snagged an award for the first time, while others swept with multiple titles. There are several brand-new categories this year—and some serious close races, with winners decided by less than 1% of the vote.

All year long, our editors call the shots on who gets featured in the magazine. Our July issue is the one time when we turn the tables and let readers decide. In fact, our entire staff is disqualified from participating in the nominations and voting processes. Write-in nominations and voting are open to 225-area residents, who can vote one time in each category. And no, our advertisers do not get special treatment during the awards season.

Congratulations to all of the winners and runners up—you’re part of local history. Flaunt it by to all of the winners and runners up—you’re part of local history. Flaunt it by downloading and sharing our free promotional graphics . And most importantly, thank you, dear readers, for participating in the process and making this issue possible. Browse the winners, archives and our FAQ at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225.