Thinking back on all the trend forecasts and predictions people made this time last year, it’s almost worth a chuckle. We all had no idea what 2020 would bring or how much it would upend our plans.

At the top of the year, we were predicting healthier eating, more veggie-forward dishes at restaurants and more local focus as we supported homegrown food businesses. And then our priorities quickly changed to takeout and outdoor dining, and making banana bread and focaccia at home.

In the process, we’ve all learned how difficult it is to look ahead when most of us aren’t sure what the next couple of weeks might bring and restaurants are struggling to stay in business.

But with the way the pandemic is reshaping the restaurant industry, there are some shifts to definitely look out for in 2021.

Food & Wine predicts we’ll see dining out as more of a special occasion, with restaurants catering to that mindset by creating personalized tasting menus and private dining experiences. The magazine also sees a focus on more diverse cuisines as well as heritage recipes—the kind that may seem old fashioned now but are steeped in history, handed-down techniques and local ingredients.

Delish seems to think pickling and canning will continue to grow in popularity, as well as more options for virtual cooking classes.

Meanwhile, the New York Times says we’ll start seeing at-home meal kits prepared by our favorite chefs and restaurants, as well as an about-face to energy drinks in favor of foods and beverages that promote relaxation and sleep (because we all need to combat anxiety).

What are some food trends you hope to see continue in 2021, or trends you think we’ll see pop up in the coming year? Let us know in the comments!