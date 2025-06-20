Portobello’s in Bocage announces a major shift in focus

The Portobello’s Grill in the Bocage Village Shopping Center on Old Hammond Highway is now a dedicated catering and private event venue. The restaurant has paused regular dine-in service.

Making Raving Fans, the hospitality group behind the restaurant, announced the pivot on social media on Monday. Chef Peter Sclafani and Kiva Guidroz are partners in the company.

In the post announcing the move, the hospitality group points to rising demand for event space and shifting consumer habits as key drivers of the decision.

“We’re leaning into what’s growing—private parties, banquets and catering—and transforming our beautiful space into Baton Rouge’s go-to spot for celebrations and corporate events,” the post reads.

The reimagined space will feature three private dining rooms—allowing for up to three events to be hosted at once—and will be able to accommodate seated dinners for up to 100 guests and cocktail-style parties for up to 175 guests. Large events will have access to the covered atrium outside the venue.

The other Baton Rouge restaurants in Making Raving Fans’ portfolio are the Portobello’s Grill on George O’Neal Road and the SoLou on Perkins Road. Affected staff at the Portobello’s Grill in Bocage will join the teams at those two restaurants.

Regular dine-in service will continue at the Portobello’s Grill on George O’Neal Road.