This popular Mid City brunch spot is under new ownership

Leola’s Café & Coffee House, a popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot in the Circa 1857 complex on Government Street, is under new ownership.

Port Allen-based Bultra Restaurant Group purchased the business from husband-and-wife duo Corey and Leann Ringe earlier this year and held a reopening event on Saturday. The restaurant group also owns the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Brusly and Fat Daddy’s and Lil Daddy’s in Plaquemine.

Ryder Simoneaux, a partner in the restaurant group, tells Daily Report that the deal came together quickly after he and his partners learned that the Ringes were ready to move on.

“They were just ready to transition into a different part of their life and not have such a taxing toll of running a restaurant as part of their day to day,” Simoneaux says. “We heard they wanted to sell, so we came and met with them and looked at the place and loved the concept and the vibe. … We kicked things into high gear and made it happen.”

Most of the restaurant’s popular menu items remain, though portion sizes have increased across the board. A handful of new dishes have been introduced, as well. These include New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp and grits and customizable “loaded” biscuits.

The drink menu has undergone the biggest overhaul. In addition to mimosas—a Leola’s staple—customers can now choose from an expanded selection of beers, cocktails and locally distilled liquors.

“They were strong on mimosas before, and we didn’t want to lose that,” Simoneaux says. “But the point that I made was that if I come to brunch with my wife and she loves mimosas but I don’t drink them as much, I’ll drink a bloody mary, but then what?”

A new website has also been launched as part of the ownership change.

Leola’s first opened its doors in January 2021. The restaurant occupies the space formerly occupied by Yvette Marie’s Café.

