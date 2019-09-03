The Popeyes chicken sandwich became a craze so quickly the company’s food suppliers could not keep up. Made with a fried chicken filet, sour pickles and Cajun mayo on a brioche bun, this instant classic created a lot of talk on social media—and sold out nationwide in just a matter of weeks.

But no one does Louisiana-inspired food better than the state itself, and until Popeyes replenishes its inventory, Baton Rouge has many delicious fried chicken sandwich options that’ll have you forgetting about those long lines at the drive-thru.

Curbside serves more than just a great burger—customers can find a number of limited-time fried chicken sandwich options. The “Jesse Pinkman,” one of Curbside’s limited-release options, is made with “crispy dipped hawt chicken” and is topped with pickled hatch chiles and chipotle mayo.

Find Curbside Burgers at 4158 Government St.

The variety of fried chicken sandwiches at Overpass Merchant make it the perfect location for those looking to chow down on some chicken. The restaurant’s “Hot Lonnie” sandwich is a popular choice comprised of tea-brined fried chicken, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and an egg. Similarly, the “Billy Ray Cyrus” also has tea-brined fried chicken, but this option includes a hot lacquer, buttermilk slaw and house pickles. If you’re looking for a more traditional option, try the “Zee Zee’s Fried Chicken Club,” with fried chicken, applewood bacon, butter lettuce and tomato smothered in Creole honey mustard.

The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.

BRQ offers fried chicken sliders for those looking to have a chicken sandwich without all the mess. The sliders are on the spicy side, labeled as a “Nashville hot” dish served with pimento cheese and Hawaiian roll buns. The bun is topped with a dill pickle and held together with a toothpick.

BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway.

Bengal Tap Room may do a “Burger of the Week,” but that doesn’t mean its menu doesn’t have room for a chicken sandwich. Customers can enjoy the fried buffalo chicken sandwich, served with a house buffalo sauce and standard sandwich dressing.

Bengal Tap Room is at 421 Third St.

Chow Main offers a Southern-based, Asian-inspired chicken sandwich marinated in a tea brine and topped with a sweet, tangy slaw. The chicken itself is double fried for an extra crunch.

Chow Main is at 501 Main St.

Who said vegans can’t get in on the fried chicken sandwich craze? Vegan Friendly Foods recently introduced “The Baddest Chik” sandwich, using fried oyster mushrooms as a chicken alternative. It’s served with pickles and the restaurant’s signature sauce.

Vegan Friendly Foods is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

If you’re in the mood to have chicken for breakfast, order up Cafe Mimi’s fried chicken homestyle biscuit—the flaky crust combined with chicken creates the perfect meal for a hearty breakfast.

Cafe Mimi is at 329 Florida St.

Zea Rotisserie & Bar offers a fried honey island chicken sandwich with Jack cheese, Creole mustard, bacon and your standard lettuce-and-tomatoes dressing.

There are two Zea locations in the area, with one at 2380 Town Center Blvd. in Baton Rouge and the other at 27186 Crossing Circle in Denham Springs.

Know of another local restaurant with a great fried chicken sandwich in Baton Rouge? Let us know about it in the comments!