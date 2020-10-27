If you were downtown earlier last week, chances are you spotted film crews outside Poor Boy Lloyd’s on Florida Street.

That’s because Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves was at the po-boy and seafood restaurant, shooting footage for his new docuseries, Restaurant Recovery, where he will help restaurants that have either closed or are on the verge of closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read on to find out more on the docuseries shoot from the Thursday, Oct. 22, edition of Daily Report.

To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.