Plating for almost 500 people: How chefs prep for the Grace ‘Mama’ Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner

How many top local chefs does it take to create a high-end, five-course dinner menu for 480 people? When it comes to planning the Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner coming up on June 19, the answer is five—plus input from many experienced sommeliers, restaurateurs, alcohol distributors and other talented chefs who are part of the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society (BRES).

Earlier this week, the team gathered in BRES President Yvette Bonanno’s catering kitchen on Florida Boulevard for a dress rehearsal of the 18th annual dinner’s chef tasting and wine pairing. The chefs prepared their own dishes and sampled the other plates, taking notes along the way. As they discussed the meal, they also tasted brown bag-covered wines chosen by wine representatives and alcohol distributors on the BRES board. Everyone then voted on the bottles they liked best and discussed which one to pair with the dish.

The daunting part isn’t so much the creation of the dishes, organizers say, but the work that will go into plating it for such a large crowd. “You want to make sure it’s executed well. We’re looking at almost 500 plates, so if you have too many steps or things along those lines, you’ll get bogged down,” says Eric Sibley of Solera.

Jeremy Langlois from Houmas House Estate and Gardens chimes in. “It’s almost a different animal than whenever we’re in a restaurant,” he says. “You want a dish that will be flavorful and memorable, but you have to think much more about what you’re able to execute doing that number of dishes.”

The annual award, first given in 2007, honors local figures whose contributions to the Baton Rouge restaurant scene have challenged and influenced it. Bob and Cheryl Kirchoff of Superior Grill will be recognized at this year’s dinner, so the menu is designed with Mexican flavors in mind. Each of the five sophisticated courses will reflect the chef’s personal style while also serving as an homage to the Kirchoffs’ contributions to Baton Rouge.

“A lot of people assume (Bob) is my competitor. … But I have nothing but respect for this gentleman for what he’s accomplished and what he’s developed, not just in Baton Rouge but throughout Louisiana. I personally consider him the most important restaurateur in Louisiana, period,” says Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine owner Jim Urdiales, a longtime BRES board member who attended this week’s tasting. “Mexican cuisine is, at its heart, as elevated as any other cuisine. So to me, this story is really pretty to tell.”

The menu begins with a starter from Sibley, who has created a shrimp ceviche with romesco sauce, a charred scallion aioli and blue corn tortillas seasoned with cilantro. Next is the soup course from Langlois. His creamy sweet potato and tasso bisque is garnished with chicharrones, bringing Latin touches to his classic Cajun-Creole cuisine.

The third course is a warm burrata Mediterranean salad with roasted corn and tomato salsa, jamón, a creamy-but-spicy aji verde sauce and crispy plantains. It’s the brainchild of 22-year-old chef Nick Palmer of Ruffino’s. The fourth course is the work of Barrett Meeks from Mansurs on the Boulevard, who has designed a pork osso buco al pastor plated with saffron rice pilaf, pineapple and black bean puree, then topped with green tomato salsa verde.

Finally, diners satisfy a sweet tooth with the dessert course by Don Bergeron of Bergeron’s City Market. He has fashioned a rich Mexican chocolate tart out of a slightly spicy salted dark Mexican chocolate ganache, candied clementine, chocolate cremeux, dulce de leche and pomegranate seed garnish.

Sommelier Rekeia Gallien from Select Wines, Inc. described the pairing process not as trying to target particular flavors, but pinpointing certain accompaniments between the dishes and the wines.

“We’ve all chosen different wines that we felt are going to pair the best with each course,” Gallien explains. “We don‘t ever want to outshine the stars, which are the dishes, but we really want to be an accessory, like a good earring or pair of sneakers. We don’t want anything to overpower any of the great flavors of the food, but we want to enhance it.”

BRES Executive Director Sarah Gray notes that the chefs all have their own kitchens to run whilst preparing for the event. This can be a big ask, but she says it is amazing to see the chefs and restaurateurs of the city come together both to celebrate an industry leader and collaborate on a meal. It is an honor for the chefs to be asked to participate, she says.

“Some of these chefs have done it for multiple years. And some of them, this is their first time and they are very excited to be here,” Gray says.

One of those first-timers is Palmer, who will be plating up on the big night alongside Chef Patrick Trahan of Ruffino’s. He takes notes during the tasting process and says he likes that in this field, you get immediate feedback on your work.

“The plate don’t lie,” Palmer says.

The Kirchoffs weren’t at the tasting prep, but 225 caught up with Bob afterward. He says that while the award means a great deal to him, his work has never been about receiving recognition.

“So many well-deserving people have received this award in the past that I feel very humbled with the honor this year,” he says. “I’ve simply followed my love for design, good food and creating spaces where people can share lasting memories—alongside a team that feels like family and has helped build a true sense of community over the years.”

BRES’s 2025 Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner is set for June 19 at 6 p.m. and will be held at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. Funds raised by BRES go toward Capital Region childhood nutrition initiatives, educational programs and scholarships. Tickets for this dining experience, as well as entertainment and access to a live auction, go for $200 each. Find tickets and info here.