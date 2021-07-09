Plans for Garden District Nursery property take shape with alcohol rezoning request

The new owner of the former Garden District Nursery space wants to rezone the Government Street property for restaurant and neighborhood commercial use.
Garrison Neill, who purchased the roughly 1-acre tract in April for nearly $1.2 million, has filed an application with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, seeking to rezone the land from “light commercial” and “single-family residential” to “commercial alcoholic beverage (restaurant)” and “neighborhood commercial.”
Neill, whose family is involved in the Aveda beauty business, declined to comment on his plans for the property, which also includes the former GD Barbecue restaurant and the Mid City Bikes building.
However, he wants to allow for the sale and consumption of alcohol on some 0.39 acres of the premises, according to the rezoning application, and to provide additional parking.
Neill’s move comes a year-and-a-half after Gordon Mese, who owned and operated Garden District Nursery for 34 years, permanently closed the nursery due to health reasons.
The Planning Commission will take up the item at its Aug. 16 meeting.