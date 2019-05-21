The Grilled Cheese Shop, a grab-and-go eatery concept planned for the former Somos Bandidos space on North Boulevard downtown, seems to have stalled.

The restaurant planned to open mid-March, restaurateur Chad Volland previously told Daily Report, but it doesn’t appear any work has been done at the building, vacated by taco bar Somos Bandidos in September. Also, a permit for renovating the space has not been granted, according to city-parish records.

Davis Rhorer, executive director for the Downtown Development District, tells Daily Report he was told by one of the owners that they weren’t able to work out a lease for the space.

In January, Volland said the concept had been in the making since last summer and he expected the concept to do well, attracting both students taking field trips to the state Capitol as well as the courthouse lunch crowd. Volland was unable to be reached before this morning’s deadline for more information.

Property manager Snappy Jacobs, who represents building owner Greg Eaton, won’t say what went wrong at The Grilled Cheese Shop, but tells Daily Report, “It’s a special space that we are trying to make a long-term plan for.”

