In celebration of our May issue, which is all about weekend getaways just outside Baton Rouge, we decided to look back in our archives for some inspiration on what to pack for a road trip.

In June 2016, our cover story was all about the great outdoors, and writer Kaci Yoder came up with some how-to’s on making a delicious meal or snack in the wilderness without having to carry pots and pans down the trail.

Read on for all the tips from the June 2016 issue.