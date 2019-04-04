The planned Mid City neighborhood bar moving into the former Collective space next to Pink Elephant Antiques has gotten a name—Pelican to Mars—and a target mid-summer opening, according to Daily Report.

The neighborhood, pet-friendly concept—owned by Hayride Scandal’s Remi de Matteo, Robyn Andermann and brothers Lance and Scott Paddock—was green-lit by the Metro Council in March after months of planning.

Renovations to the former art gallery will begin in the next few weeks, says de Matteo, adding an explanation of the bar’s ambiguous name “will coincide with the opening.”

Once complete, the 1,650-square-foot space will feature opened garage doors, a midcentury-inspired living room and a large-scale version of a home bar, with tap rows for 34 beers, six wines and various cocktails, that will spill out onto a covered patio with a grill for hot dogs and hamburgers. There will also be bike racks outside.

Cocktails will include not only tiki-inspired drinks, but also Stingers, Gibsons and Grasshoppers, as well as blended Cuban-style daiquiris and punches.

