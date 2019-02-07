Valentine’s Day is a welcome bright spot in an otherwise cold and dreary month. And though for many it may seem like just a Hallmark holiday, we prefer to think of it as another opportunity to show the ones we care about just how much they mean to us.

What better way to express that than through a meal made with love?

Sharing a meal and cooking for loved ones should never be stressful—and doesn’t have to be difficult. This easy yet delicious Valentine’s Day dinner of a Chicken Boudin Bake, Oven-Roasted Mixed Vegetables and a dessert of Toasted Belgian-style Waffles with Chocolate Ganache, Berries and Whipped Cream makes for a simple mid-week meal that takes little time to throw together and will give you the opportunity to sit down and enjoy the people dearest to you.

