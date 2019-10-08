If you were to drive by inRegister contributor Aimee Broussard’s house on Halloween night, you might think she really, really loves Halloween. Your reasoning would be confirmed by the orange glow from vintage-inspired light bulbs and the oversized skeleton, Esmeralda, with her giant bow and multiple stands of pearls. But the truth is, Aimee isn’t that much of a fan.

“I despise all things spiders, bats and ghosts, and the one time I dressed as a witch for a church Trunk or Treat contest (where I won first prize, I might add), I was a nice witch and refused to paint my face green,” she says. But what she does love about Halloween, however, is that it is an excuse to gather with friends … and to make some delicious and only slightly spooky treats.

In the October 2019 issue of inRegister, Aimee shares recipes for Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Dip, Creepy Crawler Mini Cheese Balls and Chocolate-dipped Brownie Pops that are perfect for the neighborhood trick-or-treat festivities.

Read on for all the recipes.