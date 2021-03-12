Pizza, pizza! Read all about Baton Rouge pies in our March 2021 cover story

This Sunday is Pi Day. And if you’ll allow us to, ahem, get cheesy for a moment, we’d like to talk about a different kind of pie this March 14.

That’s right: We mean pizza. If there’s ever been a moment for pizza, it’s now. Nationally, pizza chains and independent restaurants alike have seen sales soar over the past year, according to Fortune. It’s been a rare pandemic “bright spot,” writes The New York Times.

At a time when restaurateurs are exercising caution opening new bricks-and-mortar spaces, pizza restaurants are pushing forward in Baton Rouge. Last April, Motza’s Pizza Pub became one of the first eateries to open during the stay-at-home order. New concepts like Pizza Artista, Pizza Art Wine and Speedy Fresh Pizza are debuting in 2021. And the fast-casual market continues to grow; Hive Pizza became the newest addition last month.