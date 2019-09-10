Who doesn’t love a delicious homemade pizza with a great crust and awesome toppings? And grilling with friends is one of 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch’s favorite pastimes.

Koch combines the two, with tips and tricks to make grilled pizzas an easy, fun interactive meal to enjoy with friends and family.

She includes a simple from-scratch pizza dough recipe. (Though, if you are pressed for time or just don’t feel like going to the trouble of making your own dough, there are several local places where you can buy pre-made dough that is ready to roll out.) Another recommendation: using prepared marinara sauce and pesto to make your grilled pizza night hassle free.

Read on for all the tips and recipes, including a dessert grilled pizza with sweet ricotta. The recipes originally appeared in the August 2016 issue of 225.