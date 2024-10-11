Pinkies up! Gourmet Girls is bringing back the art of afternoon tea

Life is all about experiences. Thanks to Gourmet Girls owner Katia Mangham, Baton Rouge is getting a new one. Mangham is going back to her The Silver Spoon roots and resurrecting her afternoon tea offering now that she has the space in her eye-catching Studio Park store, which also offers boutique catering, grab-and-go provisions, wedding registries, tabletop retail, private parties and more.

While creating experiences through meals is what Mangham has become well known for, some longtime followers of hers may remember that it is also how she initially got her start in 1993, when the gift basket company Mangham began in college, The Silver Spoon, became a gourmet food shop and tearoom.

“Afternoon tea at The Silver Spoon is something I always loved,” she explains. “The dainty, pretty food is some of my favorite to make.”

Gourmet Girls’ new offering features a three-course tea service beginning with savory finger sandwiches, followed by house-made scones served with lemon curd, créme fraiche and seasonal jam, and finished off with a selection of pretty pastries and bonbons, all of which are as beautiful as they are delicious. The tea of your choice and small bites are served on Diva by Ginori china, with the pastel plates, teacups, saucers and more all available for purchase. And Mangham also offers a caviar add-on, which features Petrossian Royal Sevruga caviar and all of the accouterments.

Catering mainly to adult women in Baton Rouge, Mangham aims to create a special atmosphere for afternoon tea attendants. However, boys and girls 10 years and older can attend if each child is accompanied by an adult. “I think this is a great way for boys and girls to learn etiquette,” she says.

Teatime is open for reservations on Thursdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Whether you have a special celebration or are just looking to do something different than dinner with friends, an aesthetic afternoon teatime is a fun and sophisticated way to mix it up. To learn more and inquire about a reservation, visit gourmetgirlsbr.com or call 225-252-0999.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.