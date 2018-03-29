Pick your own strawberries and blueberries at farms a short drive from Baton Rouge

Berries are back. Blueberries and strawberries are two of Louisiana’s most versatile and quintessential produce options for warm-weather recipes. Widely available at farmers markets, grocery stores and roadside stands, they can be used in everything from tart lemonades and sweet desserts to fresh salads and glazes for savory dishes.

And if you’re seeking a fun, budget- and family-friendly activity, pluck the berries from the branches yourself at U-pick berry farms. We found several that are an hour’s drive or less* from Baton Rouge.

With the current strawberry crop available through May and blueberries on the way in June, now is the perfect time to plan a quick day trip.

STRAWBERRIES

BLAHUT STRAWBERRY FARM

With Tickfaw State Park just five minutes away, a visit to Blahut Strawberry Farm makes the perfect daytrip. Take home a gallon-sized souvenir bucket with your fresh berries.

Where: 24980 Fayard Road, Springfield

How far*: 30 minutes / about 38 miles away

When: Open April through May, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon.

Know before you go: Pay with cash or check

More info: 294-5073

LANDRY-POCHE STRAWBERRY FARM

Home to the 2013 Strawberry Festival King, Landry-Poche Strawberry Farm offers U-pick and pre-picked strawberries, as well as snacks, refreshments and a picnic area.

Where: 29955 Richardson Drive, Holden

How far: 30 minutes / about 39 miles away

When: Open for U-pick two select days in April. Call for details.

Know before you go: Pay with cash or check

More info: 294-2631

MRS. HEATHER’S FARMS

Berry-picking is an event in and of itself here. With activities like face painting, a petting zoo and daily activities with Mrs. Heather, children can enjoy an entire fun-filled day at the strawberry patch.

Where: 31458 LA Highway 43, Albany

How far: 30 minutes / about 41 miles away

When: Open March through May. Call for days and hours.

Know before you go: Cash only

More info: 567-3493

BLUEBERRIES

THE BLUEBERRY FARM

Borrow a bright red berry-picking bucket from the LeBlanc family and wander through row after row of perfectly ripe blueberries until you collect more than you can carry.

Where: 24393 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs

How far: 30 minutes / about 14 miles away

When: Open June through mid-July. Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon

Know before you go: Cash only

More info: 262-6239

BERRY SWEET ORCHARDS

In 2005, the long-operating Berry Sweet Orchards became the first state-certified organic U-pick blueberry farm in Louisiana. The sprawling orchard has seven different blueberry varieties across its 1,500 organic blueberry bushes, most of which are more than 30 years old.

Where: 5110 Brown Road, Ethel

How far: 45 minutes / about 28 miles away

When: Open June through mid-July. Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., but hours can vary due to weather and availability, so call or check Facebook before going.

More info: 683-8584

BLUEBERRY RIDGE ORCHARD

Bring your own container or borrow a milk jug to collect fresh berries as you wander through this chemical-free blueberry farm.

Where: 2199 Holly Ridge Road, Jackson

How far: 55 minutes / about 42 miles away

When: Open June 1 through mid-July, Monday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset

Know before you go: Pay with cash or check

More info: 629-5311

EQUITERRA FARM

Blueberries aren’t the only produce grown at EquiTerra. The horse-powered farm also grows organic beans, blackberries, sweet corn, eggplant, cucumbers, peppers, figs, tomatoes and more. Get everything you need for an impromptu picnic snack.

Where: 12798 Muse Lane, Clinton

How far: One hour / about 40 miles away

When: Open June through July, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to dusk

More info: 683-8406

FIND MORE BERRIES

Visit pickyourown.org/LA.htm or louisianastrawberries.com for more info, and tell us about your favorite U-pick experiences in the comments below.

This article was originally published in the April 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.