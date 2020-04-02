Unfortunately all good things don’t last forever, especially fruits and veggies.

Right now, we should only be leaving our homes for essential things, such as getting groceries. And sometimes it’s hard to determine the best types of produce that will last until the next grocery run. Read on for helpful tips below.

Apples (4 weeks-2 months)

Some people like their apples cold and crisp, and some people like them at room temperature. Keep them in the pantry or on the kitchen counter and apples can last up to four weeks. Put them in the fridge and it will slow the process down so they last up to two months.

Beets (2-4 months)

Beets can stay fresh in the fridge for up to 4 months if you place them in a plastic bag. It’s no wonder Dwight Shrute ate these everyday—this veggie lasts a long time.

Garlic (several months)

Garlic can make near every dish better. It can be easily stored inside a dark kitchen cabinet, but whole bulbs will last for several months in the fridge if stored in a paper bag. But don’t be surprised if within a few days, the garlic starts to sprout, especially in cold weather. Word of advice: don’t put sliced garlic in the fridge or the rest of your food will taste and smell like garlic.

Pomegranates (2 months)

Filled with vitamins A, C and B, pomegranates contain plenty of nutrients to keep you going. By keeping this fruit whole and in the fridge, it can last for 2 months, but once you juice it and remove the seeds, it’ll be fresh in the fridge for five days.

Potatoes and sweet potatoes (2-4 months)

This carbohydrate is one of the most versatile foods—you can fry it, boil it, roast it and even bake it.

To keep them at their very best, store them away from the light. This will keep them fresh for about 2-4 months, but be sure to keep them away from onions and apples, otherwise the gases will ripen the potatoes faster.

Want to grow your own?

Louisiana soil and our hot weather can provide plenty of veggies and fruit for your cooking needs.

Ideally, you should plant hot peppers, lima beans, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and more throughout the month of April. Cantaloupes, eggplants, soybean and even watermelons are good at surviving the hot weather that comes later in spring.

If you don’t have a backyard and can only plant indoors, no worries! Try growing a dwarf avocado plant, which is a smaller 2-3 foot avocado tree. Dwarf lemon trees thrive in 8-12 hours of sunlight. Carrot seeds can be grown in a pot as long as it has drainage holes.

You can even purchase some herb starters from your local grocery store for basil, mint, cilantro and rosemary.

And, remember not to throw out all your vegetable scraps once you’re done chopping for dinner. The leftover bulbs and bottoms of veggies like onions, celery, leeks, certain lettuces and more can sprout new growth for you to use again and again if you care for them correctly. Check out this story for more.