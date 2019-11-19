Lundy Grace, 2, sneaks a bite of her french fries in line at Piccadilly. File photo by Erin Parker

Piccadilly Restaurants will open its new full-service restaurant in Denham Springs’ Juban Crossing shopping center on Dec. 11, the company announced Monday, Nov. 18.

The location will serve as a prototype for future full-service restaurants that blends Piccadilly’s classic elements with modern conveniences, an updated menu, takeout and an open kitchen.

Like a standard Piccadilly, about 50 to 70 people will work in the restaurant. Unlike the norm: The restaurant is about 7,000 square feet—much smaller than existing company restaurants. By comparison, each of Piccadilly’s four current Baton Rouge locations are between 12,000 and 15,000 square feet.

With the opening of the Juban Crossing restaurant, Piccadilly will have five full-service locations throughout the Baton Rouge area.

The company, after twice filing for bankruptcy in the early 2000s, said last year that it has stabilized its finances and is now embarking on an aggressive expansion and growth strategy that included opening a Piccadilly To Go standalone concept on Lee Drive last year, however, the restaurant closed after just seven months in business.

This story originally appeared in Daily Report Monday, Nov. 18.