Four-legged friends with wagging tails will be taking over downtown Baton Rouge’s Galvez Plaza this Sunday, Feb. 9, for the annual Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, and all proceeds benefit the CAAWS Spay/Neuter program.

This year’s theme is Fairy Tails, and festivities begin with Bark in the Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., where parade-goers can visit vendors set up along North Boulevard in Town Square. Many vendors will be selling sweets, and All Star Catering will have a snowball truck, several food trucks and a hot dog cart present.

The K-9 division of the East Baton Rouge Parish Police will do a training demonstration at 11 a.m. Next will be a costume contest at noon followed by the parade at 2 p.m. Raising Cane’s at 302 Third St. will host the official “After Pawty” until 5 p.m. and will donate 15% of all proceeds to CAAWS.

If the food options available at the event are not quite fetching enough, below is a list of dog-friendly restaurants downtown where people and pooches can go to feast together before or after the festivities.

Brickyard South Bar and Patio

Located at 174 South Blvd.—right under the Mississippi River bridge—Brickyard South Bar and Patio typically brings in guest cooks to provide food for its customers during big events. Though the bar hasn’t posted a menu for Sunday as of press time, it does offer bottomless mimosas on Sundays. Its patio just might be the perfect spot to take in Sunday’s predicted mild weather with a mimosa in hand.

Happy’s Downtown

This Irish pub complete with plaid skirts and plenty of beer is the place for adult paradegoers to hang out with their hounds. Happy’s Downtown boasts a hip atmosphere perfect for chilling with your canine in the back courtyard after festivities wrap up. In addition to normal pub operations, Happy’s will be hosting a puppy after party Sunday after the parade.

Schlittz and Giggles

Though your furry friends cannot go into the building itself, Schlittz and Giggles pizza slices are great to grab-and-go. Just have a friend hold the leash as you grab hot pizza slices from the walk-up window and then pick out a table on the sidewalk to enjoy the afternoon.

Bengal Tap Room

The self-proclaimed “only sports bar in downtown Baton Rouge” will be open and ready to pamper you and your pooches with tons of food and drink options. From soups and salads, to local beers and house drinks, the Bengal Tap Room menu is sure to have an option for everyone. Plus, the covered and gated outdoor patio is the perfect spot to chill safely with your pet while watching the Third Street crowds.

Capital City Grill

Furry friends are more than welcome to chill out with you on the outdoor patio at Capital City Grill while you enjoy the restaurant’s south Louisiana entrees or all-American favorites. But get there early, as those outdoor tables tend to get filled up quickly.

Cocha

You and your pooches can perch at Cocha‘s newly opened parklet. Cocha prides itself on locally sourced ingredients and globally inspired flavors, both of which are sure to bring pleasure to your palate. The new parklet is designed to extend into unused parking space in front of the restaurant, and gives diners a new spot to hang out in the outdoors this spring.

