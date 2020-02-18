A couple of years ago, inRegister contributor Aimee Broussard purchased a rectangular mini pocket pie mold at Party Time. She really didn’t know she “needed” it, but because Aimee enjoys creating recipes in individual sizes she thought for sure it would be put to good use at some point. A recent trip to Party Time revealed they no longer carry them, but no worries because you can find them on Amazon and it’s pretty easy to make them on your own as well.

You can create all sorts of hand pies and pastries with the mold, but what Aimee discovered is that it also allows for making homemade breakfast pastries, i.e. Pop-Tarts! And while you can purchase store-bought Pop-Tarts in a box super inexpensively, have you ever seen Pecan Praline Cream Cheese Pop-Tarts? They are the perfect way to celebrate Mardi Gras!

