Peach Dreamsicle Smoothies, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Did you know that fresh foods are often less expensive during their harvest seasons? Peaches are currently in season, so beat the heat and try this healthy Peach Dreamsicle Smoothie. The recipe makes two servings (315 kcals, 2g fat, 68g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 9g protein).

Ingredients

2 cups vanilla low-fat yogurt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large banana

½ cup orange juice

1 cup fresh or frozen sliced peaches

2 (12-oz.) glasses

Directions

Combine yogurt and vanilla extract in a blender. Pour 1/3 cup of the mixture into each glass. Add the banana and orange juice to the remaining yogurt mixture and blend until pureed. Add ½ cup of the mixture to each of the glasses. Gently shake the glasses from side to side to distribute the mixture into an even layer. Add the frozen peaches and blend until pureed. Use a spoon to gently add the puree to each glass, dividing the remaining mixture evenly between the two glasses,. Enjoy!

