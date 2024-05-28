The Peach Cobbler Factory to open second Capital Region location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening a location in Zachary, according to a Facebook post from Zachary District 3 Council member Ambre DeVirgilio.

Known for its cobblers, cookies and banana puddings, the Nashville-born brand opened its first Baton Rouge location near Perkins Rowe in November. Franchisee Iris Nettles opened that location after more than three decades of teaching math and working in the central office of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

The Zachary location is expected to open next month on Old Scenic Highway near Lake Point Avenue in a space formerly occupied by The Jambalaya Shoppe.

The Peach Cobbler Factory currently has locations in 20 states. In Louisiana, the brand can be found in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans and Scott.