Some of the signature cocktails available at Creole Cabana for Hot Off the Press. Photos courtesy Creole Cabana

The Best of 225 Awards is upon us again. After tallying all the votes from 225 readers, we’re gearing up to unveil the winners June 27.

The big event will take place at Creole Cabana, the new Caribbean-influenced restaurant from the Sammy’s Grill family. As the anchor tenant of The Oasis recreational facility on Burbank Drive, Creole Cabana features a 5,000-square-foot patio with a stage for live music, a 20-foot theater screen and (coming soon) an 18-round virtual golf course.

The restaurant will be passing around food samples, such as mini coconut flans, jerk chicharronnes, sweet potato curry with grilled shrimp, roasted plantains and more. It will also feature a limited menu for purchase with tacos, sliders, lobster ravioli and access to an oyster bar.

Of course, what’s a party without cocktails? We’re looking forward to Creole Cabana’s signature Rosé Three Way—featuring rosé vodka, rosé wine and rosé syrup—and Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita.

At the event, you’ll be among the first to get your hands on a copy of our July Best of 225 issue, featuring the winners in every category from Best Burger to Best Local Band.

Live music will be provided by Justin McCoy, and there will be plenty of surprises in store. The event is set for June 27, 6-9 p.m. at Creole Cabana, 7477 Burbank Drive.

Find out more information here, and RSVP for your FREE tickets here. But hurry! This is our most popular event of the year, and it sells out fast!