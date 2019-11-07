Friendsgiving dinner specials with the ones you love continue through Saturday.

Join us tonight, Nov. 7, at City Pork Brasserie & Bar for a Party on the Patio! Live music kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with Justin McCoy.

Tomorrow, Nov. 8, you can catch more live music at City Slice with Justin McCain at 7 p.m.

And finally, get your LSU gear on and meet us at Rouj Creole for a Beat Bama Victory Party Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9, where the Amber McMann Duo will start at 7 p.m.

View all the special three-course prix fixe dinner menus and drink specials offered at each location here. City Group Hospitality will donate a portion of the Friendsgiving proceeds to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.