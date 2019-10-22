From the City Group Hospitality Family to yours … Happy Friendsgiving Week!

The holiday season is almost here. Celebrate accordingly by joining us at any of the City Group Hospitality restaurants for exclusive menus, available for one week only. From Monday, Nov. 4, to Saturday, Nov. 9, City Group Hospitality’s family of restaurants— City Slice City Pork Brasserie and Rouj Creole —will offer a special three-course prix fixe dinner menu highlighting favorites at each restaurant.

Similar to a restaurant week, City Group Hospitality’s restaurants will offer special menus ranging from $20-$40 per person. In addition to these delicious offerings, the culinary team created an optional add-on of the perfect drink pairing for each specialized menu. There will also be unique, seasonal cocktails offered at each restaurant.

To stay tuned for more details, updates and when and where you can expect live music throughout this special week, visit our 225 Facebook event page: City Group Hospitality Friendsgiving . We look forward to making it a memorable experience for you and your loved ones as you celebrate FRIENDSGIVING! Reservations are accepted at select locations.

Eat, drink and give thanks!

FRIENDSGIVING WEEK

City Slice | City Pork Brasserie & Bar | Rouj Creole

Monday, Nov. 4 – Saturday, Nov. 9

5 p.m.-close

Menu served for dinner and dine-in only.