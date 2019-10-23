Partner Event: Friendsgiving week — Join City Pork Brasserie, City Slice and Rouj Creole for a great cause

Friendsgiving week is right around the corner and City Group Hospitality is teaming up with the Food Bank to make this holiday season even more rewarding.

During the week of Friendsgiving, Nov. 4-9, CGH is generously donating a portion of their proceeds to the Food Bank from their restaurants—City Slice, City Pork Brasserie & Bar and the new Rouj Creole. Sample the special three course prix fixe menus with optional drink pairings as well as special seasonal cocktails offered at each location from $5-10.

· City Slice: $20 per person

· City Pork Brasserie & Bar: $30 per person

· Rouj Creole: $40 per person

Your generosity may be rewarded—all of these restaurants are accepting canned good donations throughout the week. By contributing 10 cans or more, you score a chance to win a $100 gift card to the CGH family of restaurants. Don’t miss your opportunity to dine and donate, Baton Rouge!

Follow the City Group Hospitality Friendsgiving Facebook event page to stay up to date on live music schedules throughout the week and a sneak peek of the of the prix fixe menus as they are released.