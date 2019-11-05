City Group Hospitality Friendsgiving Week is officially underway! Stop by City Slice, City Pork Brasserie & Bar or Rouj Creole for a special experience until Saturday, Nov. 9.

This week only, enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu with options to add a seasonal cocktail or hand-picked wine flight. Find menus and details here, and check out our Facebook event page for a schedule of live music.

To make this week even more special, CGH will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. It will also be accepting non-perishable donations all week long!

Gather your friends and your canned goods, and let’s have a great Friendsgiving!