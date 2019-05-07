Bumsteers has attracted more patrons to the Perkins Road overpass area. Photo by Gabrielle Feld

The latest Perkins Road overpass area restaurant to open has exacerbated an existing neighborhood problem: a lack of parking for commercial establishments.

When Bumsteers, a trendy burger joint with a rooftop patio, opened late last month in the newly renovated building formerly occupied by Crispy Catch, patrons took to parking in a vacant lot directly across Perkins Road.

But the lot is zoned residential, even though there are commercial establishments all around it, so property owner Frank Sagnibene has since roped off the lot and posted multiple “no trespassing” signs.

“The lot is zoned A1, and the assumption by my insurance company is that it is vacant and is not being used for parking,” Sagnibene tells Daily Report. “So, I cannot let people who are going to a bar or restaurant park there. It’s a liability thing. But it’s a bad position to be in because you don’t want to create a horrible environment between business owners and customers”

In the days since he posted the signs, Sagnibene says customers of Bumsteers, which has just a handful of parking spaces on its lot, have taken to parking elsewhere—on side streets or under Interstate-10, which is used by customers of several area restaurants, including Jimmy John’s, Rock ‘n Sake and Schlittz and Giggles.

It’s a short-term solution but doesn’t address the long-term problem that has been building for years.

