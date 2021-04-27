Paella cooking class, ’90s grooves and snacks, and more food events this week

Restaurant and bar owners can now apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

A business webinar hosted by the Small Business Administration will inform restaurateurs, bar owners, caterers, small business owners and more about the application process for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. District Director of the Small Business Association Louisiana Office Michael Ricks will be leading the webinar and telling participants how they can access the fund that may allow them to keep their doors open.

The webinar will be online on Tuesday, April 27, 2-3 p.m. Find more information here.

Get your groove on and support STAR at Beausoleil

It’s the ’90s all over again! Dress up in your favorite ’90s outfits, taste ’90s-inspired appetizers and wines, and groove to your favorite ’90s tunes at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine. All proceeds from the night will benefit the Sexual Awareness Trauma and Response (STAR) organization.

The STAR Loves the 90s Bash is Thursday, April 29, 6-8 p.m. Find more information on Beausoleil’s Facebook page.

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is at 7731 Jefferson Highway.

Celebrate woman-owned businesses around Baton Rouge on Sunday

Several local businesses will be hosting a Blooms and Bites Shop Hop on Sunday, May 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For a small fee, you can shop a variety of woman-owned businesses, browse art, taste some snacks and wine, and be treated to gifts from these local businesses, including Sweet Baton Rouge, Mimosa Handcrafted, Sosis, Baton Rouge Succulent Company, and Bites and Boards.

For more information and shop addresses, click here.

