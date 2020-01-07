January is the time to reassess things and make New Year’s resolutions about eating healthier, working out more and just getting back on track. With that in mind, we dug back into the 225 archive for a recipe that offers an easy way to keep to a healthy, low-carb and well-balanced diet.

Best of all? It’s easy to pack into a lunch bag and bring to work! On the menu: Grilled Tuna Lettuce Wraps with Avocado and Grapefruit Salsa and a Roasted Garlic and Butternut Squash Bisque.

Tuna is versatile and a great source of lean protein. Recipe writer Tracey Koch developed a quick marinade for the tuna and a delicious avocado and grapefruit salsa that is flavorful and satisfying. Pack the tuna and salsa with butter or bib lettuce, and you have an easy handheld meal for quick lunches at your desk or in the office lounge.

To help round out the lunchtime meal, Koch created a low-fat bisque of roasted veggies that’s creamy on its own without adding dairy.

Read on for the recipes, which originally appeared in the January 2017 issue of 225.