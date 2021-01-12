The patio of the former Rum House space. File photo by Amy Shutt

The restaurant that will open early this spring in the former Rum House space is SoLou—which, as its name suggests, will serve south Louisiana-inspired cuisine in the recently renovated building on Perkins Road.

That’s according to Baton Rouge restaurateurs and business partners Peter Sclafani, Kiva Guidroz and Michael Boudreaux, who unveiled the name and concept for their new restaurant Jan. 8.

Read on for more details about the restaurant and its menu concept, in this story from the Jan. 8 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.