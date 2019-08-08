Robyn Parker doesn’t just sell cheese boards; she makes art. Parker is the owner of the 8-month-old charcuterie and cheese delivery business, Bites & Boards. She specializes in mouthwatering trays covered edge to edge in fresh ingredients and carefully curated snacks.

It’s like an abstract painting as Parker plays with color, texture and taste.

Using hard maple boards up to three feet long, Parker sources meats from Iverstine Farms Butcher, small-batch cheeses from the new 3Tails Wine and Cheese, and seasonal fruits and vegetables from her garden and local farmers markets.

Some weeks, the 56-year-old delivers up to 20 boards to customers from the Capital City to Lafayette. But her love of watching people’s faces light up as they graze on one of her boards keeps her energized.

