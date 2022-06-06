What to order at local coffee shops in the evening hours

City Roots Coffee Bar

Once relegated to college crammers and midday pick-me-ups, the increasingly diverse Baton Rouge coffee shop scene has recently undergone a glow-up, with more shops keeping their lights on well beyond the hour most people begin cutting their caffeine intake. At City Roots Coffee Bar, that menu includes favorites like Irish Coffee or Espresso Martinis garnished with roasted espresso beans, plus beer options and wines that pair perfectly with people-watching outside the Electric Depot storefront. Order one of three shareable flatbreads to turn a quiet evening into a tasty excuse to chew on some gossip with friends.

cityrootscoffee.com

Light House Coffee

In January 2022, Light House Coffee launched its “After Five” menu, keeping its Lee Drive doors open until 9 p.m. for a light and bright vibe customers won’t necessarily find at a bar. Middle Eastern-inspired small bites like Bacon Wrapped Dates and Cauliflower Steak with Labneh spill from the kitchen, while Hard Lemon Lavender Cold Brews and Hot Toddys replace typical coffee and tea orders. Even stopping by for some overtime email-writing can call for classic cocktails like Cosmopolitans and Rosemary Gin Martinis—not to mention a Truffle Flight crafted with flavors to share.