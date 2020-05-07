Learning how to cook has never been easier. Chefs, home cooks and culinary instructors all over the world are sharing kitchen tips and tricks online due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Whether you’re looking for new recipe ideas or want to learn cooking basics, there’s a cooking video for you.

Check out these local businesses, nationally known bloggers and food publications and pages for online cooking classes and tutorials.

Digital cooking classes by locals

Lili Courtney

Grab your notepad and take notes. Lili Courtney, a Louisiana culinary instructor, is teaching cooking classes on Facebook and Instagram Live. Cheesecake chocolate chip bars, homemade tomato sauce, and roasted sweet potato and curried peanut sauce on toast are just a few of the recipes Courtney shows how to make. Follow her on Instagram or Facebook to view the cooking tutorials.

Red Stick Spice Co.

Have you ever wanted to take a cooking class at Red Stick Spice Co.? Now is your chance to get a taste of the experience from home. Anne Milneck, the shop’s owner, demonstrates how to cook everything from sheet pan veggie tacos to confetti layer cake. Head to the shop’s website to watch pre-recorded Instagram Live cooking videos.

The Bakehouse

Though social media trends may tell you differently, there’s more to baking than banana bread. Join New Orleans baker Joy Wilson, also known as Joy The Baker, at her online baking classes on Zoom. She teaches how to make everything from blueberry muffins to pretzels. Register for this week’s class on May 9 and learn how to make raspberry rose cream puffs.

Cooking videos and recipe ideas

Bon Appetit magazine

Cooking is like an adventure; you never know how it will end. This food-centric magazine proves that through comical recipe tries and step-by-step cooking tutorials on YouTube. Learn how to cook a new recipe, or just sit back, relax and enjoy the hundreds of unique cooking videos by the now YouTube-famous editors.

Devour Power

Foodies: Welcome to heaven. This food Instagram page is filled with cheesy, buttery and saucy recipes bound to make your mouth water through the screen. Watch how this New York couple makes shrimp burritos, General Tso’s chicken and truffle Parmesan fries. Follow them on Instagram for cooking inspiration.

Tastemade

There’s an art to making cooking videos, and Tastemade has mastered it. This online food lovers community shares high-quality cooking videos on its website and Instagram. Recipes include matcha waffle sticks, deep-fried mac ‘n cheese and funnel cakes. Follow it on Instagram for updates on new recipes.

Vegan-friendly cooking videos

Rainbow Plant Life

Say hello to plant-based dishes bursting with color. This food blog and YouTube channel are packed with bold flavors and easy-to-make recipes. Learn how to make creamy chipotle sweet potato pasta, Thai red curry sweet potato soup and vegan quesadillas with refried beans. Follow Rainbow Plant Life on YouTube to watch the cooking videos.

Sweet Potato Soul

Get creative in the kitchen with Sweet Potato Soul. This vegan blog shows how to make affordable, vibrant and tasty meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Sweet potato chocolate muffins, Mediterranean pasta salad and spiced crispy chickpeas are just a few of the recipes on the blog. Head to its YouTube channel for cooking tutorials.

Tabitha Brown

Vegan cooking videos don’t get funnier than Tabitha Brown’s. Her kind spirit, Southern charm, infectious smile and memorable catch phrases make her an instant favorite. The actress and vegan home cook went viral on TikTok this year and has more than 2 million followers. Brown shows how to make vegan cuisine fun by making recipes like carrot bacon, egg-free breakfast scramble and jackfruit tacos. Follow her on TikTok.