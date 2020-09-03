If you’re a coffee-lover, you’ve probably heard about Starbucks’ Secret Menu, where baristas and fans share flavor combinations they’ve created from the coffee chain’s menu.

But what about off-the-menu offerings at local spots? What if you could walk up to the register and order something only the baristas, cooks or a select few customers know about? Now, you can. For 225 Dine‘s new “Off-the-Menu” series, we talk to local cafes and restaurants about their favorite drinks and dishes not listed on the menu.

And for the first edition in this series, we stopped by the Mid City coffee and cake ball shop Brew Ha-Ha. Here’s what drinks to order from Brew Ha-Ha’s secret menu this season.

Iced pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew

This iced pumpkin spice concoction has us ready for fall. The subtly sweet drink is made with Brew Ha-Ha’s own cold brew, topped with pumpkin spice-infused cold foam and cinnamon. The cold foam is made in-house with heavy whipping cream mixed with 2% milk and pumpkin flavor whipped in a blender until it has a frothy, foamy texture that sits atop the beverage.

Iced pomegranate passion tea

Ditch the heat, and cool down with this flavorful iced tea. While the passion tea is often served hot, customers can ask to have it steeped, poured over ice and mixed with pomegranate flavoring. The fruity and slightly tangy drink is a barista favorite at the cafe.

Bananas Foster latte

Did someone say dessert? Try this latte inspired by a customer’s request for a Bananas Foster-flavored drink. The latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, banana, English toffee and caramel flavoring. This sweet and smooth latte is perfect for any season.

Find Brew Ha-Ha at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 2-A.

“Off-the-Menu” is a new 225 Dine series where we talk to local cafes and restaurants about their favorite drinks and dishes not listed on the menu. Do you know of a local cafe or restaurant that serves off-the-menu items? Let us know where we should go next in the comments!